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Duncan Brune has 2 rushing touchdowns, Ohio beats Sacramento State 48-7

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By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Duncan Brune had two rushing touchdowns, Irving Brown had 87 yards rushing and a TD on eight carries, and Ohio beat Sacramento State 48-7 on Saturday night.

Ohio (5-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight.

Brune finished with 55 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 14 yards.

Nick Poulos hit Preston Bowman for a 67-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown about 2 minutes into the third quarter that made it 34-0. Victor Rosa and Levi Davis each added a rushing TD for the Bobcats.

Brian Salazar Jr. threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Shabazz about 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter for Sacramento State.

The Hornets (1-6, 0-4) have lost five in a row.

Ohio finished with 30 first downs and 469 total yards.

Poulos was 11-of-14 passing for 165 yards.

Up next

Ohio: Hosts Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

Sacramento State: Plays next Saturday at Ball State.

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