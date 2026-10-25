Riley runs for two scores and No. 21 Boise State pulls away from Washington State 31-10

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dylan Riley rushed for 128 yards and two scores as No. 21 Boise State pulled away from Washington State with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 31-10 victory on Saturday.

Riley scored on runs of 33 and 72 yards for the Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12), who have won six straight after a season-opening loss on the road to Oregon. Boise State became bowl eligible and pulled even with Oregon State for first in the Pac-12.

“We always need to go out there and play fast, play strong, because the game is never over,” Riley said. “We already knew that they were going to come out and play hard, because we’re Boise, so people are always going to come out and always play their best. So we just went out there and just did what we’re supposed to do.”

It was the fifth straight loss for the Cougars (1-7, 0-4), who were eliminated from possible bowl contention. For the second straight week, Washington State started quarterback Owen Eshelman, who threw for 191 yards and was intercepted once.

“I thought our players had great energy. Effort was there throughout the game. Our execution wasn’t good enough in the second half,” Washington State coach Kirby Moore said. “On offense, our No. 1 goal was ball security. Obviously, we didn’t take care of the ball there in the second half. On defense, No. 1 was to stop the run. Wanted to keep them under 150 yards. Obviously they ended up with 258.”

Sire Gaines barreled past Washington State’s defenders for a 9-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. The scoring play was set up by Maddux Madsen’s deep 33-yard pass to freshman Rasean Jones for the first down.

Late in the first half, Washington State went on a 16-play, 73-yard drive, capped by Kirby Vorhees’ 1-yard touchdown run that was originally called just short but awarded after review.

With less than a minute left, Boise State marched down the field and took a 10-7 lead on a 28-yard field goal from Canaan Moore.

Jack Stevens made a 47-yard field goal for Washington State midway through the third quarter to tie it at 10-10.

Madsen found a wide open Cam Bates with a 6-yard scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos a 17-10 lead.

Boen Phelps intercepted Eshelman on Washington State’s 35, and the Broncos capitalized with Riley’s 33-yard touchdown dash to extend the lead.

Riley, who gained just 18 yards in the first half, broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run that put the Broncos up 31-10. It was his fourth dash of more than 70 yards this season.

The Cougars managed just 53 yards on the ground.

Boise State defensive back Roman Tillmon was ejected late in the game for targeting on Eshelman.

Madsen threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 34 yards. He is the lone quarterback in the nation with 10-plus touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

“Today wasn’t perfect, it never is, right? But I’m proud of our guys battling, staying in the fight,” said Boise State coach Spencer Danielson, who won his 30th game with the Broncos. “We talked all week that we’ve gotta have our fastball, and we’ve got to attack success.”

The Broncos are bowl eligible for the 29th straight season, the second longest streak in the nation behind Georgia with 30 straight.

Up next

Boise State: visits Texas State next Saturday.

Washington State: visits San Diego State next Saturday.

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