Utah State and Colorado State meet in Pac-12 play

Colorado State (3-4) at Utah State (2-5), Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Utah State by 3.5. Against the spread: Utah State 4-3, Colorado State 4-3.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 306.4 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 193.0 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 113.4 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 14.9 points per game (137th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 344.0 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 211.4 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 132.6 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (58th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 460.1 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 283.0 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 177.1 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 38.6 points per game (12th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 535.3 yards per game (138th in FBS)

Passing: 272.1 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 263.1 yards per game (138th)

Scoring: 44.0 points per game (138th)

Colorado State is 137th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.5% of the time. Utah State ranks 100th on offense, converting on 36.2% of third downs.

Utah State is 123rd in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Colorado State’s 7th-ranked +8 margin.

Utah State is 110th in the FBS averaging 68.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Colorado State’s 12th-ranked 39.9 per-game average.

Utah State ranks 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 64.7% of trips.

Utah State ranks 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:43.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Grady Brosterhous, 1,120 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Javen Jacobs, 435 yards on 84 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eli Wood, 479 yards on 37 catches, 5 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Hauss Hejny, 952 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jayden Brown, 454 yards on 52 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Reginald Vick Jr., 367 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Utah State fell 20-17 to Texas State on Oct. 24. Brosterhous led Utah State with 206 yards on 21-of-36 passing (58.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 27 yards. Jacobs carried the ball 14 times for 42 yards, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Anthony Garcia had eight receptions for 87 yards.

Colorado State won 56-49 over San Diego State on Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards on 24-of-31 attempts (77.4%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Durell Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 28 yards and one touchdown. Tommy Maher had six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Utah State hosts Fresno State on Nov. 7. Colorado State hosts No. 20 Boise State on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press