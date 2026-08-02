Owusu equalizes in 59th minute, CF Montréal draws New England Revolution 2-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Prince Owusu scored an equalizer in the 59th minute, and CF Montréal erased a two-goal halftime deficit to draw the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday.

Montréal responded quickly after the break with Brayan Vera scoring from outside the box in the 52nd minute off an assist from Efraín Morales, ending Montréal’s three-match regular-season scoreless streak.

Owusu completed the comeback seven minutes later, heading in a pass from Luca Petrasso to make it 2-2.

Carles Gil opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, finishing into the top left corner to give New England (9-5-3) a 1-0 lead. The goal came in Gil’s 200th MLS regular-season start for the Revolution.

Dor Turgeman doubled the lead six minutes later, scoring from the center of the box off an assist from Peyton Miller to send New England into halftime ahead 2-0.

Montréal (4-10-4) is winless in six straight regular-season matches.

Up next

Montréal: Have two weeks off before visiting D.C. United on Aug. 15.

New England: Visit the Houston Dynamo next Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer