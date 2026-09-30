Richards, Hall, Albert, Berhalter score as US beats Chile 4-2 in friendly as tempers flare late

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chris Richards and Julian Hall scored in the second half to help the United States beat Chile 4-2 in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

Mathis Albert and Sebastian Berhalter also scored for the USMNT, which improved to 4-5-3 all-time against Chile and 4-0-0 in matches at Energizer Park in St. Louis.

Maximilliano Gutierrez and Diego Ulloa scored for Chile, which lost to Canada in a friendly on Saturday in Toronto.

Both teams’ benches cleared in the 94th minute when American goalkeeper Brian Schwake took exception to Leandro Hernández taking a small swipe at the ball after he had grabbed it inside his box. Richards and Hernández each received yellow cards in the fracas, but no further discipline was assessed on the field.

Albert scored his first goal in international play in the 93rd minute, after Richards scored on a header off Berhalter’s corner kick to put the Americans ahead 3-2 in the 72nd minute.

Hall pounded a header past Chilean goalkeeper Lawence Vigouroux on a cross from Gio Reyna to tie the match at 2 in the 51st minute.

Maximiliano Gutiérrez put Chile ahead 2-1 in the 49th minute when he dribbled up the left wing and beat Schwake, who made his senior team debut when he replaced starting goalkeeper Chris Brady at the start of the second half.

Ulloa scored for Chile in first half stoppage time when he buried a loose ball from inside the 6-yard box, tying the match at 1.

Berhalter put the United States on the board when he scored on a cross from Sergiño Dest in the 37th minute.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino gave his youth a chance to shine with Brady, Hall, Adri Mehmeti, Neil Pierre, Brooklyn Raines and Frankie Westfield making their first career starts with the senior national team.

Cavan Sullivan, who celebrated his 17th birthday Monday, entered the match as a substitute, replacing Berhalter in the 83rd minute.

Captain calling it a career

Longtime USMNT defender Tim Ream confirmed before the match that he has retired from international play. The St. Louis native made 86 appearances with the national team since debuting in 2010 and served as the team’s captain during the 2026 World Cup.

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By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press