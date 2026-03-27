The smarter home: A simple DIY shade upgrade that changes everything

(BPT) – For homeowners looking to refresh their home without taking on a major renovation and renters who are unable to make significant changes to their living spaces, affordable do-it-yourself (DIY) upgrades can be the best way to achieve a significant transformation.

While often overlooked, today’s advanced smart window treatments can be a quick and easy way to enhance comfort, convenience, energy efficiency and style in a single afternoon. DIY motorized shades that are controlled either by remote, voice or an app are becoming an increasingly popular choice for homeowners and renters.

A trusted brand that has been welcomed into American homes for more than a century is turning the heads of designers, home builders and consumers with a new smart shade that is revolutionizing the way we think about shades available at retail. GE smart shades are premium, reliable, game-changing products that deliver the sleek and modern look and feel of custom shades but can be installed by nearly anyone in five minutes or less.

One standout feature of GE smart shades is the clean design of its hardware. During installation, mounting hardware that can be secured into a wall with only three screws is tucked neatly out of sight, giving the shades a smooth, tailored finish that instantly elevates a room. Today, DIYers can choose from crisp white or modern gray fabric — available in blackout for bedrooms or translucent for soft filtered light — paired with durable aluminum trim for a premium, built-in feel.

Unlike manual shades, today’s smart shades deliver value beyond the hardware by providing software-driven control. As interior design trends veer toward more responsive, efficient and automated experiences in the home, smart control has quickly risen to the top of the priority list. GE smart shades can be controlled with simple voice commands or scheduled routines. Users can automate shade movements to enhance privacy, regulate indoor temperatures or manage natural light on a custom schedule. And for households that still enjoy a tactile option, a pre-paired remote allows for instant, no-app-required control.



GE smart shades also appeal strongly to DIY enthusiasts thanks to the quiet, rechargeable motor. Smooth, low-noise operation makes them ideal for bedrooms, nurseries and media rooms — spaces where serenity matters most. Many smart shades on the market now emphasize quiet, reliable motors as a key performance metric, reinforcing this feature as a meaningful advantage for everyday living. With long-lasting battery performance and simple USB-C charging in place, upkeep stays minimal.

Lastly, craftsmanship and peace of mind are major GE smart shade selling points. Assembled by hand in Charleston, South Carolina, and rigorously tested to ensure smooth and flawless operation, GE smart shades are backed by a two-year limited warranty. This commitment to quality for which GE-branded products are known is appreciated by DIYers investing their own money, time and energy into home improvements.

GE smart shades are available now at Amazon.com and Shop.GELighting.com in sizes that are pre-cut for today’s most common window sizes. With prices starting at $299.99, the shades are within reach for homeowners and renters seeking to boost both function and style without calling in a contractor.

Whether refreshing a single room or giving the whole home a modern edge, shades are quickly emerging as one of the most rewarding — and surprisingly simple — DIY upgrades. All signs point toward smart motorized shades as the future of window treatments for homeowners and renters looking to get more from their shades.