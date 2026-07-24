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Yosemite To Get AI-Driven Help For Overcrowding/Parking

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By Tracey Petersen
Communication funding work being done in Yosemite National Park—Yosemite National Park photos

Communication funding work being done in Yosemite National Park—Yosemite National Park photos

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Yosemite, CA – A federal grant will help Yosemite National Park get AI-driven communication help, which will allow visitors to get real-time conditions throughout the park.

Yosemite will get a slice of a $10 million “Conceptual Grant” from the National Park Foundation to advance its Integrated Visitor Information (IVI) Project. The funding will allow for the integration of new communications tools with existing ones.

“This will allow us to explore new and innovative ways to communicate with visitors across multiple platforms to provide automatic updates to websites, apps, signs, digital maps, visitor center displays, and alerts,” stated park officials, adding, “Incorporating existing communication tools along with technologies such as sensors, smart devices, and AI-driven automation, we can expand the information we share to include real-time conditions throughout the park, such as parking availability, road status, and wait times. This will help visitors plan and navigate more confidently and efficiently.”

Yosemite was one of 20 national parks to get the funding.

“This conceptual grant gives us a unique opportunity to test various technologies in the park and decide what tools will be most helpful to Yosemite visitors. A big thank you to the National Park Foundation and to Yosemite Conservancy for supporting this effort,” remarked park officials.

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