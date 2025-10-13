Mountain Passes Closing Today Ahead Of Storm System

Sonora, CA — Three area mountain passes are closing either this morning or afternoon due to incoming high country snow.

Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close at 11 am today between Kennedy Meadows to just west of the Marine Corps Training Center. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at noon between Lake Alpine and Raymond Meadows. Both are scheduled to reopen on Thursday at noon.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite is also scheduled to close at 2 pm, east of Crane Flat. It is currently unclear how long that closure will last.

Glacier Pass in the park closed on Sunday at 8 pm.

Adjust your travel plans accordingly.

