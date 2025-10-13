Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mountain Passes Closing Today Ahead Of Storm System

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Storm related info from National Weather Service

Storm related info from National Weather Service

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Three area mountain passes are closing either this morning or afternoon due to incoming high country snow.

Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close at 11 am today between Kennedy Meadows to just west of the Marine Corps Training Center. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at noon between Lake Alpine and Raymond Meadows. Both are scheduled to reopen on Thursday at noon.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite is also scheduled to close at 2 pm, east of Crane Flat. It is currently unclear how long that closure will last.

Glacier Pass in the park closed on Sunday at 8 pm.

Adjust your travel plans accordingly.

Click here for an earlier story with more specifics on the storm system.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.