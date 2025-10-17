Sonora High To Host Ripon, Summerville Wins By Forfeit

Sonora wins their homecoming game against Hughson -- Photo by Nick Stuart

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats have just two more games to play in the high school football regular season.

The undefeated Wildcats (8-0) will be at home tonight facing Ripon 5-2. Click here to watch this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews head coach Kirk Clifton and last week’s player of the game, Cash Byington.

The Summerville Bears won this week’s game by forfeit. We reported earlier that the Millennium Falcons are unable to make the trip due to a depleted roster.

Calaveras High (5-2) will travel to face Big Valley Christian (3-4). Bret Harte High (2-5) will travel to take on River Islands (1-6).