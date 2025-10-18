Update: Two Missing Teens In Mariposa County Found

Mariposa County, CA – Two missing Mariposa County teens have been located, but no additional information is being released.

This morning, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported that both juveniles had been found safe. As we reported here on Friday, October 17, 2025, 16-year-old Landon Wilson and 15-year-old Alizah Sandlin were last seen at about 1 a.m. on Thursday at Sandlin’s home. In their initial report, sheriff’s officials suspected that the youngsters were together, and they remained in the county “in the general town area.”

Investigators turned to the public for help to find them, giving out a description of both and what they were last seen wearing. It is unclear if a tip led deputies to the teens’ whereabouts. Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed any details of how or where they were found.