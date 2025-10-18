Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Update: Two Missing Teens In Mariposa County Found

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Missing teens Landon Wilson and Alizah Sandlin—MCSO photos

Missing teens Landon Wilson and Alizah Sandlin—MCSO photos

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Two missing Mariposa County teens have been located, but no additional information is being released.

This morning, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported that both juveniles had been found safe. As we reported here on Friday, October 17, 2025, 16-year-old Landon Wilson and 15-year-old Alizah Sandlin were last seen at about 1 a.m. on Thursday at Sandlin’s home. In their initial report, sheriff’s officials suspected that the youngsters were together, and they remained in the county “in the general town area.”

Investigators turned to the public for help to find them, giving out a description of both and what they were last seen wearing. It is unclear if a tip led deputies to the teens’ whereabouts. Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed any details of how or where they were found.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.