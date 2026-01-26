Protest Held Again In Sonora In Response To Actions In Minnesota

Sonora, CA — For the second time this month, demonstrators gathered at Courthouse Park in Sonora on Sunday in response to recent happenings in Minnesota.

Two weeks ago, we reported that there was a protest at the same spot in response to the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent. Sunday’s protest came following the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

The event, put on by the group Tuolumne County Indivisible, was called “Ice OUT of America.”

From noon until 3 pm yesterday, there were people lined up on both sides of Washington Street at Courthouse Park.