Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Protest Held Again In Sonora In Response To Actions In Minnesota

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Protest at Courthouse Park - 1-25-26

Protest at Courthouse Park - 1-25-26

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Sonora Courthouse Park Protest - 1-25-26

Sonora, CA — For the second time this month, demonstrators gathered at Courthouse Park in Sonora on Sunday in response to recent happenings in Minnesota.

Two weeks ago, we reported that there was a protest at the same spot in response to the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent. Sunday’s protest came following the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

The event, put on by the group Tuolumne County Indivisible, was called “Ice OUT of America.”

From noon until 3 pm yesterday, there were people lined up on both sides of Washington Street at Courthouse Park.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.