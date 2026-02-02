Calaveras Sheriff Details Response To School Threat

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is addressing community concerns after a man accused of making a threat againstJenny Lind Elementary School was arrested, released on bail, and remains under a court-issued protective order. A story covering the threat and arrest can be found here.

In coordination with the Calaveras Unified School District, the Sheriff’s Office said the threat made by Ronald Combs was taken seriously from the moment it was received. Deputies quickly identified him, located him, and took him into custody. An initial press release described the situation as posing “no immediate threat,” which officials said referred to the fact that Combs was already in custody and no longer able to carry out the threat. Authorities emphasized that the wording was not intended to minimize the seriousness of what had been reported. At the time of the arrest, patrol deputies secured Combs’ residence while detectives obtained a search warrant. Investigators found no materials associated with constructing an explosive device, which had been referenced in the threat. Firearms and ammunition were seized as a precaution. A court-issued Emergency Protective Order was served after the arrest, legally prohibiting Combs from contacting, harassing, or approaching the school, its staff, or students.

Some community members have raised questions about Combs release on bail and house arrest procedures. The Sheriff’s Office said bail decisions and house arrest protocols are determined through court proceedings and are not managed by law enforcement. The protective order remains in effect, and any violation would result in immediate enforcement action. Combs posted bail and was released from the Calaveras County Jail after school dismissal on Jan. 28, 2026, in accordance with the law. Following his release, the Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in and around the school to provide a visible law enforcement presence for students, staff, and families.

Officials said threats against schools will be handled with zero tolerance and investigated fully under the law. Anyone with concerns or information is asked to contact Lt. Jason Waite at 209-754-6786. Authorities also urged community members to avoid sharing unverified information online to prevent unnecessary fear and confusion.