Cashman Finishes 15th In Women’s Super G

Due to the challenging course and conditions, merely finishing today’s Women’s Super G competition at the Milano Cortina Olympics proved to be an accomplishment.

The competition had several crashes. Only 26 of the competitors finished, and there were 17 DNFs.

Tuolumne County native Keely Cashman came in 15th overall with a time of 1:25:61. It was just over two seconds behind the Gold Medal winning time of 1:23:41 of Federica Brignone of Italy.

Cashman was the second-highest US finisher, behind Jacqueline Wiles in 13th place, with a time of 1:25:40.

In a statement through the US Ski and Snowboard team, Cashman admitted that it wasn’t the result she was hoping for. “I had high expectations for today, and just kind of didn’t happen how I wanted it to,” she said. “But that’s ski racing.”

It was Cashman’s final event of the 2026 games after also finishing 15th in Tuesday’s Women’s Team Combined event.

US competitors Breezy Johnson (a Gold Medal finisher in the downhill) and Mary Bocock both failed to finish the course.

