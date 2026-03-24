Comcast Work Impacting Some Business Customers Around Sonora

Sonora, CA — Those who have Comcast Business and Xfinity Service in the Sonora area may experience an internet outage at times today.

Central Sierra Broadcasting has learned that Comcast has notified many customers about plans to enhance its business network. The work started around 6 am, and some customers have reported losing service. The work is anticipated to continue throughout today.

Those who are impacted are anticipated to have service restored within the day, according to Comcast. No additional details are immediately available.