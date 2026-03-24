Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Comcast Work Impacting Some Business Customers Around Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Comcast Logo

Comcast Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Those who have Comcast Business and Xfinity Service in the Sonora area may experience an internet outage at times today.

Central Sierra Broadcasting has learned that Comcast has notified many customers about plans to enhance its business network. The work started around 6 am, and some customers have reported losing service. The work is anticipated to continue throughout today.

Those who are impacted are anticipated to have service restored within the day, according to Comcast. No additional details are immediately available.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.