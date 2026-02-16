Parking Reached Capacity During First Horsetail Fall Weekend

Yosemite, CA — The Horsetail Fall phenomenon in Yosemite proved to be very popular on Valentine’s Day

The viewing period opened this past Tuesday, and we reported earlier that Yosemite is not requiring special reservations this year (visitors in mid-to-late February over the past couple of years have needed to get special reservations).

Instead, crowd control measures are in place, and things like shuttles. On Saturday, February 14, the park put out an emergency alert through its NIXLE system that Yosemite Valley parking was at capacity.

The alert at 3:30 pm stated, “All parking in Yosemite is full” and to “avoid entering Yosemite Valley.” The Horsetail Fall is typically most visible about 15 minutes before sunset, which was around 5:30 pm.

The first weekend fell on both Valentine’s Day, and the three day-President’s Day weekend. It is also possible that many were trying to see Horsetail Fall ahead of the incoming storm system.

Yosemite is free to enter, today, President’s Day, but the weather system will create some traffic hazards.