Update: Tuolumne County Government Offices, Some Schools, Closed Tuesday

Update at 7:57 am: While all Tuolumne County non-emergency government offices are closed today, the Tuolumne County Superior Court is open. The superior court is a state office, and officials want to clarify that with the community.

Original story posted at 6:03 am: Sonora, CA — The weather is causing Tuesday delays and cancellations.

To view the latest list of school information, click here, and update the page throughout the morning in case any information changes.

The Tuolumne Board of Supervisors has canceled today’s regularly scheduled meeting. It will now be held on Thursday, February 26. All county government buildings and services are also closed out of concerns for employees and the public. Emergency services will still be operating.

To view a story about Tuesday’s power outages and traffic impacts, click here.