Event Cancellations Due To Increasing Stormy Weather Anticipated

Sonora, CA — Some events planned for this week are being cancelled due to the storm warnings and the likelihood of low-elevation snow.

The American Legion meeting planned for tonight (Tuesday) at the Sonora Veterans Memorial Hall, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting planned for Wednesday at the same location, are cancelled.

In addition, The Blue Zones Project, in collaboration with the Groveland Community Services District and the Tuolumne County Disc Golf Club, was planning to have a grand opening celebration for a new disc golf course at Mary Laveroni Park this Thursday afternoon. Because of the weather, it has been postponed to March 18 at 2 pm.

Interfaith Social Services will be closed on Wednesday.

Snow is falling in the higher elevations today, and the levels are anticipated to drop overnight.

