Wednesday Traffic Hazards Related To Storm System

Sonora, CA — Some additional traffic hazards are being reported around the Mother Lode.

Shortly after 11 am, a tree was reported down, blocking a stretch of the 22000 block of Confidence Road. Travelers will need to avoid the area.

The CHP is responding to the area of Highway 108 in front of the Mi Wuk Market in Mi Wuk Village. Vehicles are getting stuck, and there is also a big rig involved.

There is a vehicle that is stuck and needs to be removed on Ridgewood Drive near Phoenix Lake Road.

Click here to view the latest information on chain controls from Caltrans.

Click here to see the myMotherLode.com webcams.

Click here to view an earlier story about delays, cancellations, and power outages.

Click here to find the latest information from the National Weather Service.