Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Cedar Ridge TUD

Sonora, CA: Through comprehensive testing of the water at the Lakewood and Crystal Falls treatment plants, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has lifted its boil order for customers in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County.

Today, TUD, along with the State Water Resources Control Board, has determined that the water supplied by those plants is “safe to drink and it is no longer necessary for residents to boil tap water or consume bottled water.” As we reported here on Wednesday, February 18, 2025, Cedar Ridge customers were advised first to conserve water and then to boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking after a recent water mainline break caused the loss of pressure in an isolated section of the water distribution system. TUD issued the Boil Water Advisory to customers in affected areas within the Upper Basin Water System, in the community of Cedar Ridge.

TUD thanked customers for their cooperation and patience during the boil order.