A Third Resignation From Sonora Elementary School Board

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Elementary School District has received a third resignation following two board members resigning last week. The newest member to resign is Board Member Cody Ritts.

Due to a majority of the board seats being vacant, a Special Board Meeting will be held today, February 24, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) office at 175 Fairview Lane.

Board Clerk Steve Roos and Board President Reed Schoedl resigned last week as detailed here. Their two board seats were up for election in November 2026, but Ritts’ was serving his third, unopposed, 4-year term on the board, and the seat is not up for election until November 2028.

As outlined in California Education Code § 5094, and Board Bylaw 9121, if a majority of offices on any school district governing board are vacant, then the president of the county board of education has jurisdiction to appoint members of the county board of education to the district governing board until new members of the governing board are elected or appointed. As noted with the other resignations, Steven Treat, the TCSOS Board President, is providing governance support during the transitional period.

On February 20, 2026 a board meeting was held that appointed Twila Tosh as Interim Superintendent. Principal Lora Hunter served as Superintendent Designee since February 1st due to Superintendent Cheryl Griffiths being on administrative leave and later her contract was ended by the Sonora Elementary Board, following her arrest in January. We reported earlier that Griffiths and former Vice Principal Kristaine Quinn were charged with a misdemeanor related to failing to report an assault of a student by a speech therapist.

Ritts along with Reed Schoedl, and Steve Roos approved a contract extension with Superintendent Cheryl Griffiths as we reported in October 2024. It initially prompted a recall attempt of Cody Ritts, however, proponents did not gather enough signatures to move the matter forward.

Sonora Elementary School District has posted notice here of the open vacancies for the Board Member positions. Community members who live in the district and are interested in serving are encouraged to apply. Appointments will be discussed at the Wednesday, March 11, 2026 board meeting.