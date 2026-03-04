Photo And Description Released In Sonora Mini-Mart Unsolved Armed Robbery

Sonora, CA – Investigators are releasing a picture of the alleged suspect wanted for the unsolved armed robbery at the Sonora Mini Mart last year in hopes someone may recognize him.

As we reported here earlier, just before 7 p.m. on December 5, 2025, the male suspect entered the store on the corner of Hess Avenue and Tuolumne Road, wearing all black, including a hat, face mask, and gloves. We now know how much the thief got away with, as the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office revealed the suspect ordered the clerk to open the register, which they did, and emptied the cash totaling $465.00. The suspect then fled on foot, walking east on Tuolumne Road, and remains at large.

Detectives advise that several items were collected as evidence and are being processed. They also released this photo of the suspect, pictured in the image box, armed with a gun at the counter. The suspect is described as an adult male approximately 5’7″ tall and weighing about 170 pounds. If anyone recognizes the thief or has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Investigations Office at 209-533-5815.