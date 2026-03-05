Beginning of March Mother Lode Weekend Events

There are events going on this weekend and the 40th Anniversary of the Celtic Fair begins at 9:30 AM tomorrow, and the doors open on Saturday and Sunday at 10 AM at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. Celtic Fair tickets and details are available now here.

Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 PM a Social Barn Dance will be taught and called by Maya Roe at the Aronos Club. No experience is required to dance, make friends, bring your family and enjoy the community event with music by a volunteer string band. The event will repeat at the same place and time on March 20 and April 17.

The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council and the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode have partnered to sponsor a free events focused on educating residents on the increasing risk of wildfire. This Saturday the event will be held from 9 AM to 1 PM inside of the Columbia College Dogwood Building. The event will also be held at the same place and time on March 14 and 21.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding the March Open Garden Day at their Demonstration Garden on Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Demonstration Garden is located on South Barretta Street in Sonora on the Cassina High School Campus. There will be free compost available at the garden as detailed in the event listing here.

Sierra Senior Providers host Lunch and Bingo on the first Saturday of every month including this Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM, at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenly Road. Lunch will be served at 11:30. Bingo follows immediately after. Sign-up today at the Sonora Senior Center front desk for just $15 per person. The proceeds benefit the Senior Center Lunch Program.

Foothill Pregnancy Center is having a community resource day on Saturday from noon to 3. There will be free children’s clothing diapers as detailed here.

The 18th annual Auction for Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy will be themed as The Midnight Masquerade. It will take place on Sunday starting 4 PM as location details are here.

The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is performing “Mamma Mia” this Friday through March 22. Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) is performing Fiddler on the Roof through the end of March. Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

Columbia College will face City College of San Francisco in the Northern California Regional Final as detailed on Monday here. The 3C2A NorCal Regional Playoff will take place this Saturday, at 7:00 p.m. at Brad Duggan Court at the Wellness Center at City College of San Francisco.

March is National Nutrition Month, with the 2026 theme, “Discover the Power of Nutrition,” tp highlight how everyday food choices can make a difference in how we feel and function by emphasizing how the foods we choose directly impact our energy and well-being. According the the Tuolumne County Public Health Department “The theme reminds us that eating well can fit any budget through meal planning, home cooking, and using available community resources when possible.” Public health officials recommend informational sheets; 20 Ways to Enjoy More Fruits & Veggies, Healthy Eating on the Run, Smart Ways to Make Physical Activity Part of Your Day, and Eating Right on a Budget.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Bandit's Restaurant and Bar in Copperopolis

Visit Tuolumne County is calling all artists, galleries and art shops to participate in the sixth annual Tuolumne County Art Week, from April 11th through the 19th. The week plans to celebrate the arts and culture rooted in Tuolumne County. Participation is open to all artists and art associated businesses or organizations. For information, call Jen at 209-533-4420.