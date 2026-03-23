Regional Congress, Assembly, and Senate Candidate Lists Released

Sonora, CA — While the candidate list for county elections in the Mother Lode was released right after the filing deadline on March 6, it takes longer to certify the list of US Congress and California Senate and Assembly races because they cover a multi-county region.

The California Secretary of State has released the list of candidates who will be on the ballot. They technically have until Thursday to make a writ to the Sacramento County Superior Court to request any changes to their information, prior to the list being officially certified.

In US House District Four, the candidates include incumbent Republican Tom McClintock, and Democratic challengers Mike Barkley, Michael Masuda, and Dan Stroud.

In the Senate District Four race, there will be incumbent Republican Marie Alvarado-Gil, Republican Alexandra Duarte, and Democrat Jaron Brandon.

In the Assembly District 8 race, the only candidate running is Republican incumbent David Tangipa.

In the Assembly District 9 race, the candidates are incumbent Republican Heath Flora, Republican Tami Nobriga, and Democrat Matthew Adams.

California uses a jungle primary system where the top two candidates in the June Primary move on to the November General Election.

Click here to view an earlier story about candidates running for county offices in Tuolumne and Calaveras.