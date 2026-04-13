Trump: Sexual Assault Awareness Month

President Donald Trump issued a Statement recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, my Administration pledges to eradicate sexual assault and all forms of violence from our Nation by securing our border, deporting violent criminals, and restoring law and order in our cities.

In an unconscionable betrayal of American safety and sovereignty, the previous administration empowered a violent wave of criminal illegal aliens to invade our Nation through a wide-open southern border. Radical left-wing prosecutors turned our streets into warzones by allowing rapists and other criminals to walk free from punishment and terrorize innocent Americans. Violent predators were put first; the American people were put last; and women, children, and families were left terrified in their communities. These disastrous policies led to a preventable rise in sexual assaults across our country. But since I returned to office, my Administration has swiftly reversed these heinous trends and made tremendous strides in eliminating the scourge of sexual assault.

As President, I immediately took action to end the invasion of violent illegal criminals pouring through our southern border and dismantle the human trafficking rings that have broken up families, abused women, and destroyed communities. I initiated the largest mass deportation operation in American history to remove the worst of the worst criminals, rapists, gang members, and human smugglers who have wreaked havoc across our Nation. And I deployed federal personnel and law enforcement resources to secure America’s most dangerous cities.

Under my Administration, our southern border has been sealed, and dangerous sexual offenders are no longer being unleashed into our country. Thousands of rapists have been prosecuted and removed from our streets, and our Nation has seen reductions in sexual assaults and all forms of violent crime. America is now safer than it has been in over a century—and our work is only just beginning.

This month, we stand with every survivor of sexual assault, and we pledge to never waver in our fight to protect our people and communities. We will not rest until every city in America is safe, every victim receives justice, and every sexual predator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”