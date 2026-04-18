Recognizing Those Helping Animals In The Mother Lode

Jamestown, CA—This week is Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, recognizing those who care for our furry friends and find them forever homes.

It is a chance to praise the life-saving work of the teams at Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) and Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS), serving unique and diverse rural communities.

“In Tuolumne County, our job goes far beyond cats and dogs. Our team is out in the field and in the shelter every day caring for domestic animals, livestock, and wildlife alike,” shared Tuolumne County shelter officials. As we reported this week, two pigs were found wandering around Highway 49 near Jackass Hill in Jamestown on Wednesday night (4/15/26). Animal control officials continue to seek the public’s help in finding their owners and returning them to their homes. TCSAC provided this list of jobs carried out by their team:

Responding to stray, injured, and neglected pets

Providing daily shelter care, cleaning, feeding, and medical treatment

Assisting with large animals like horses, goats, pigs, and livestock, often in challenging terrain

Handling wildlife calls, including animals that may be sick, injured, or potentially rabid

Responding during wildfires and emergencies to evacuate and shelter animals of all sizes

Providing vaccines, medical care, and disease control to protect both animals and the public

Reuniting lost pets with their families and helping animals find loving homes

Working with rescues, partners, and our community to improve outcomes for every animal

“Working in Tuolumne County means long distances, unpredictable situations, and caring for everything from tiny kittens to full-grown livestock, but our team shows up every time with dedication, grit, and compassion,” praised TCSAC, adding, “This job isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it. We are proud to serve our community and the animals that depend on us.”