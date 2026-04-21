Winter Storm Warning Through Wednesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet and Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, until 5 PM Wednesday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 5,000 feet.

Snow levels currently range between 5,500 to 6,500 feet. That will lower down to 4,500 to 5,500 feet on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected this afternoon and evening, with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

Minor snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible at the 4,500 foot elevation. The total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will run from three inches to as much as two feet.

Southwest winds could gust as high as fifty to seventy-five mph along the highest peaks. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.