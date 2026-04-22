Tuolumne County Donates Miner’s Motel To Habitat For Humanity

Sonora, CA — Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County plans to convert the Miner’s Motel at 18740 Highway 108 in Jamestown into a 20-unit affordable housing community to help people experiencing homelessness.

We reported earlier that Habitat for Humanity was picked as the top finalist to receive the property following a competitive application process. The facility was originally purchased by Tuolumne County in 2023 with $1.85 million in California Encampment Resolution Funding and was to be overseen by the county government. Last year, the county changed course and sought an outside partner to receive it via donation and still pursue the original objectives.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to donate the property to Habitat for Humanity and approved related regulatory and use agreements.

County leaders and Habitat for Humanity officials are praising the agreement.

Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett says, “This marks an important milestone for our community. The Miner’s Motel project represents what’s possible when we stay committed, work through challenges, and keep our focus on the outcome. It’s a success story built on persistence, partnership, and a shared vision for something better.”

Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Trinity Abila adds, “This project represents more than a redevelopment—it’s a turning point in how our community addresses housing. By leveraging existing infrastructure and working in close partnership with the county, we’re creating a practical solution that delivers safe, stable housing for those who need it most.”

With agreements in place, construction is anticipated to begin soon.