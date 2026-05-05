Sonora Approves Resolution Celebrating 175th Anniversary

Sonora, CA — With a 5-0 vote, the Sonora City Council approved a resolution on Monday recognizing its 175th anniversary as an incorporated city.

We reported earlier that Sonora was incorporated on May 1, 1851.

The resolution celebrates how Sonora has “evolved while preserving its historic character and continuing to provide essential services to residents and businesses.”

The city received proclamations in recognition from Governor Gavin Newsom, Congressman Tom McClintock, Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, and Assemblyman David Tangipa.

It was the only item of new business at Monday’s meeting. City historian Pat Perry also provided background on the city’s past, including the beginning of the local Gold Rush, which started a couple of years prior. She noted in her detailed speech, “Carlo De Ferrari, who was our county historian, determined that on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 of 1849, gold was discovered in Woods Creek out by the high school. That’s kind of within the city limits. And it soon moved down to Sonora Creek, where Coffill Park is today.”

The full resolution approved by the five councilmembers is below:

WHEREAS, the City of Sonora was officially incorporated on May 1, 1851, making it one of the oldest incorporated cities in the State of California; and

WHEREAS, Sonora’s rich history is rooted in the California Gold Rush, serving as a center of commerce, culture, and community in Tuolumne County; and

WHEREAS, for 175 years, the City of Sonora has grown and evolved while maintaining its historic character, strong sense of community, and commitment to public service; and

WHEREAS, generations of residents, businesses, and civic leaders have contributed to the City’s development, resilience, and continued success; and

WHEREAS, the City recognizes the importance of preserving its history while continuing to plan for a vibrant and sustainable future; and

WHEREAS, the 175th Anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate Sonora’s past, honor those who have shaped the community, and reaffirm the City’s commitment to serving its residents;

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Sonora hereby recognizes and celebrates the 175th Anniversary of the City’s incorporation; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Council expresses its appreciation to all past and present residents, employees, and leaders whose dedication has contributed to the City’s enduring legacy; and;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City encourages the community to join in commemorating this milestone and to reflect on Sonora’s history and future.