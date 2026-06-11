Second Weekend In June Events

There are several events planned for the second weekend in June in the Mother Lode.

Murphys Creek Theatre is dedicating tonight’s Preview Night of Shakespeare’s Henry V to the Motherlode Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. Tickets are $25, with a 6 PM reception as detailed in the event listing here. Watch the play at Murphys Creek Theatre select days through July 5 as detailed here.

Thursday evenings the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market will feature artisan and cottage vendors, food and drinks and live music. Tonight is Debora Olguin. The Armory will have music Thursdays from 6-8 PM with Junell tonight. Their Summer Music Series is here.

Flag Day is this Sunday, and tomorrow, Friday June 12 from 11 AM to 2 PM a Flag Day Event will be held to benefit Horses of Warriors. The event includes an exchange of your faded, torn, or damaged American Flag for a brand-new flag and free hot dog lunch at Caldwell Insurance Services in Indian Rock Center off Mono Way. Details are in the event listing here.

Friday is also Movie Night in at the Tuolumne Branch Library. This Friday the Little Mermaid (1989) will be shown with the concession stand open free admission, bench seating available or bring your beach chairs and blankets for the grass seating area. Details on the other movies this season are in the event listing here.

Friday at 5 PM in the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall is a Father Daughter Dance. Food trucks will also be on site including sweet treats and photos. Funds raised will support the continued work and mission of Foothill Pregnancy Center as detailed here.

The Angels Camp Farmers Market at 753 S Main St is on Friday from 5 to dusk through September. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings.

This Saturday from 4-8 pm in Courthouse Park will be a Soap Box Derby Information Day event as part of Sonora’s Second Saturday Art Night. Everyone can get a close-up look at derby cars, ask questions, and youth can sit in them. More details are in the news story here.

The Water Wheel Saloon and Pizza Parlor will host Jenny Don’t & The Spurs with Grime Spree Saturday at 7 PM. The Alt Country Garage Rock concert is an all ages welcome event listed in our classifieds here.

Inner Sanctum Cellars will host the band Blue Oak with feel-good rock, soul, and bluesy grooves on Friday at 6 PM. Their live rock concert with Hired Gunn planed for Saturday has been rescheduled, but no new date has been announced yet. Sunday is the pop-rock trio US4Love from 1-3 PM. Live at the Lube in Arnold is Poison Oakies at 7 PM. Their list of scheduled performers is here.

The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Summer Concert Series at Eproson Park, every Saturday night from 6 – 8 PM. The concerts are free, bring your chairs and picnics, but blankets are not allowed on the lawn. This Saturday the Lack Family will perform, view the event listing here for the list of musicians featured this season. Later in the evening at 8 PM nearby at Local Press, Tiffany Rose and the Outlaw Hearts will perform. Their summer season list is here.

Saturday there will be a live MMA Cage Fight named ‘Chaos in the Coop II’ starting at 4 PM at Chicken Ranch Casino and Resort. The resort is also hosting Day n’ Night Summer Series every Saturday from June through August afternoons poolside from 12–5PM with rotating DJs, swimming, and good vibes, and the party will keep going upstairs at Proper and Plume from 9:30PM to 2AM.

Black Oak Casino Resort has Lynsey’s Prime playing country hits on Friday and Skynyrd Nation on Saturday. Both shows start at 8 PM.

This Saturday is also Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) Movies in the Park at Mary Laveroni Park. This Saturday’s movie is Zootopia 2, and it starts at dusk as detailed here.

Saturday and Sunday Sierra Repertory Theater Jr will present Beetlejuice Jr. Showtimes both days are at 11 AM and 2 PM at the East Sonora Theatre location.

Sunday at Hotel Ledger Patrick Walsh will provide music from 12 – 3 PM. The Summer Season Concert list is here.

The public swimming pools are opening this weekend with the list of recreation and family swim days and times in our Community Guide here.

Saturday the live music at the Sonora Taproom will be D.E. Cutler, as detailed here.

Flashback will be performing at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Loder in Arnold. Bistro Food and Coffee Saturday Summer Concert will be Avalon Revival from 6-8PM. The Summer Concert schedule is here.

Next Wednesday, June 17th, Earthtones is playing at Brice Station. The Summer Concert Series is here.

Tuolumne County Parks and Recreation is hosting the country rock band Sky Kings and a raffle at Westside Memorial Park. View the season line up in the event listing here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Emberz. Check out movie times in Angels Camp, Riverbank and Pinecrest. All passes are open with highway traffic notices posted here.