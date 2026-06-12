Update: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence In West Point

Update at 9:47 am: The earlier road closures in the vicinity of the 400 block of Rabbit’s Foot Road have now been lifted. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that officials “will remain on scene to conduct the investigation.”

The sheriff’s office adds, “The first phase of the operation was conducted safely, and there are no known threats to the community.”

Original story posted at 8:42 am: West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to avoid a certain area of West Point.

Officials with the Investigations Division are carrying out an operation in the 400 block of Rabbit’s Foot Road. Personnel from several specialized units, including the Crisis Negotiation Team, SWAT, and the Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit, are assisting with the effort.

The sheriff’s office adds, “There is no known threat to the public at this time; however, as a precaution, residents and motorists are asked to avoid the immediate vicinity and use alternate routes until further notice.”

Temporary road closures or traffic delays may occur until the operation concludes. The sheriff’s office says it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as deputies complete their work.