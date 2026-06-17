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Protecting Firefighters And The Communities They Serve

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By Tracey Petersen
Firefighting equipment purchased with state grant money—TCFD photo

Firefighting equipment purchased with state grant money—TCFD photo

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    Tuolumne County, CA – A new state grant will help fund equipment to ensure that crews are better equipped for rapid deployment and structure protection operations.

    The California Fire Foundation awarded the Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) a $10,000 grant, which officials say has made a direct and meaningful impact on the department’s ability to protect both firefighters and the community they serve. The grant proposal was written and submitted by Tuolumne County/CAL FIRE Schedule A firefighters, who know what it takes to fight a blaze.

    “With these funds, we were able to outfit 16 firefighters with new helmets and ESS goggles, significantly improving safety, visibility, and overall effectiveness on the fire line,” stated TCFD officials.

    Additionally, 16 new hose packs were acquired for volunteer engines, ensuring that crews are better prepared for quick deployment and building protection operations. TCFD officials remarked, “Thank you, California Fire Foundation, for supporting Tuolumne County Fire Department and the safety of our firefighters.”

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