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Colorado Fire In Mariposa County Nearing Full Containment

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By B.J. Hansen
Colorado Fire - CAL Fire Image

Colorado Fire - CAL Fire Image

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Midpines, CA — CAL Fire reports that the Colorado Fire near Midpines has reached 91% containment.

It ignited on September 1st in the vicinity of Highway 140 and Colorado Road and consumed 233 acres. There are still some evacuation warnings in the immediate area. As of today, there are 50 firefighters on scene, six engines, two water tenders, and two hand crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per CAL Fire, but we reported earlier that a truck and bus collided in the area around the time that the fire started. Two firefighters reported injuries while fighting the blaze. 45 structures were threatened, but there are no reports of any being damaged.

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