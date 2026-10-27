Postponed Pardee Prescribed Burn Back On

CAL FIRE is assisting East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD) with hazardous fuel reduction in the vicinity of Lake Pardee and Campo Seco Road near the community of Paloma—PG&E live camera

Valley Springs, CA—CAL FIRE earlier this month postponed the Pardee Prescribed burn near the lake in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County due to forecasted snowy and wet weather, and instead, burning got underway this week.

The ignition began on Monday, October 26, 2026, and will run through

Thursday, October 29, 2026. CAL FIRE is assisting East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD) with hazardous fuel reduction in the vicinity of Lake Pardee and Campo Seco Road near the community of Paloma. The burn encompasses about 600 acres. The goal is to provide critical protection against catastrophic wildfires by clearing away the dense accumulation of dry brush, dead wood, and

undergrowth that acts as fuel.

“By mimicking the natural fire cycles that California’s ecosystems rely on, these controlled burns recycle nutrients into the soil, eliminate invasive pests, and stimulate the germination of native plants. This strategic thinning improves wildlife habitats and reduces competition for water, ultimately creating healthier, more drought-resilient landscapes that are far safer for neighboring communities,” stated CAL FIRE.

Weather conditions will be monitored throughout the burning period, which will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day and is scheduled to continue for 8 to 9 hours. Smoke and fire will be visible in the Burson area and along Highways 12 and 26. CAL FIRE personnel will patrol the burn area until the flames are declared out.