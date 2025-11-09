Lamson throws for 2 TDs, runs for two and Montana State beats Weber State 66-14 for 8th straight win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, Julius Davis added 114 yards on just 10 carries with two touchdowns and Montana State beat Weber State 66-14 on Saturday.

Montana State (8-2, 6-0 Big Sky) extended its winning streak to eight straight games with its 21st consecutive home victory.

Davis’ 52-yard touchdown run gave Montana State a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Taco Dowler knocked the ball out of the hands of Weber State running back Colter May and Montana State recovered. The Bobcats responded with a 10-play, 67-yard drive that took over five minutes for a 21-0 lead on Adam Jones’ 2-yard run.

Lamson had a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rocky Lencioni with 6:31 left before halftime and Myles Sansted kicked a 48-yard field goal with four seconds remaining for a 31-7 lead.

Montana State scored 28 straight points in the second half to make it 59-7 with 14:30 left in the fourth.

Lamson was 12 of 16 for 117 yards. Patrick Duchien, Chance Wilson and Jordan Reed also threw a pass. Eleven different players caught a pass for Montana State — none with more than two.

Dijon Jennings had a touchdown pass and an interception for Weber State (3-7, 1-5). Spencer Ferguson rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

