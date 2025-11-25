Skip to main content
Tyshawn Archie scores 17 as McNeese downs Murray State 73-60 at Cayman Islands Classic

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Tyshawn Archie had 17 points to lead McNeese to a 73-60 victory over Murray State on Monday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Archie went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (5-1). Jovohn Garcia added 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Larry Johnson shot 5 of 10 from the field and scored 11.

Mason Miller finished with 14 points for the Racers (4-3). Roman Domon added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

McNeese took the lead with 13:26 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Archie led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 40-17 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

