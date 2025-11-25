Skip to main content
Darin Smith Jr., Max Frazier rally Central Connecticut past Sacred Heart 108-106 in OT

By AP News

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. scored 38 points and Max Frazier scored 24 and dunked with two seconds left in overtime to lift Central Connecticut over Sacred Heart 108-106 on Monday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-2). Frazier added five rebounds and four blocks. Melo Sanchez had 17 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Pioneers (2-4) were led by Anquan Hill, who posted 34 points. Dashon Gittens added 22 points and two steals for Sacred Heart. Yann Farell also had 20 points.

Central Connecticut led 54-51 at halftime and needed a 3-pointer from Jay Rodgers with nine seconds left to force OT tied at 93-all.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

