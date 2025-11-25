FGCU wins 93-88 over Oral Roberts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Duax scored 22 points as FGCU beat Oral Roberts 93-88 on Monday.

Duax added five rebounds for the Eagles (4-2). Rahmir Barno scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 10 for 15 from the line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Rory Stewart shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Ty Harper led the way for the Golden Eagles (2-5) with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Jack Turner added 18 points for Oral Roberts. Connor Dow also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press