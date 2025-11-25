Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

FGCU wins 93-88 over Oral Roberts

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Duax scored 22 points as FGCU beat Oral Roberts 93-88 on Monday.

Duax added five rebounds for the Eagles (4-2). Rahmir Barno scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 10 for 15 from the line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Rory Stewart shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Ty Harper led the way for the Golden Eagles (2-5) with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Jack Turner added 18 points for Oral Roberts. Connor Dow also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.