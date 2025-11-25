Skip to main content
Lindenwood wins 80-67 against UMKC

By AP News

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones had 19 points in Lindenwood’s 80-67 victory over UMKC on Monday.

Jones had 12 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Anias Futrell scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Dontrez Williams shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

CJ Evans led the way for the Roos (1-5) with 19 points, five assists and four steals. UMKC also got 13 points and six rebounds from Jayson Petty. Kernan Bundy had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

