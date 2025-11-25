Lindenwood wins 80-67 against UMKC

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones had 19 points in Lindenwood’s 80-67 victory over UMKC on Monday.

Jones had 12 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Anias Futrell scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Dontrez Williams shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

CJ Evans led the way for the Roos (1-5) with 19 points, five assists and four steals. UMKC also got 13 points and six rebounds from Jayson Petty. Kernan Bundy had seven points and two steals.

