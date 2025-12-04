Skip to main content
Labaron Philon scores 29 points and propels No. 12 Alabama past Clemson 90-84 in ACC/SEC

By AP News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon tied his career high with 29 points, Amari Allen added 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 12 Alabama beat Clemson 90-84 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Crimson Tide (6-2) led by 19 and then had to rally down the stretch after Clemson (7-2) took a two-point lead with 2:41 to play.

RJ Godfrey led the Tigers with 19 points. Dillon Hunter chipped in 13 points, and Zac Foster added 12.

Alabama played without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway, who was a late scratch after aggravating a wrist injury. In his place, Allen had his third double-double of the season. Two other starters, Keitenn Bristow and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., were sidelined again.

Alabama delivered one of its most impressive first halves of the season, shooting 50% from the field and 44% from 3-point range while building the big lead.

Clemson closed the gap midway through the second half. With Philon on the bench with three fouls, the Tigers used a 14-3 run to take its first lead, 62-61, since the opening minute of the game.

With the Tigers up 83-81, Philon answered and put Alabama up for good. The Crimson Tide closed out the game on a 9-1 run.

Clemson: Vs. No. 9 BYU at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night.

Alabama: Hosts UTSA on Sunday.

By KENNINGTON SMITH III
Associated Press

