Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Utah State wins 83-78 against Illinois State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michael Collins Jr.’s 20 points helped Utah State defeat Illinois State 83-78 on Saturday.

Collins shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Aggies (9-1). Garry Clark scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Mason Falslev shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Ty Pence led the Redbirds (8-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Landon Moore added 14 points for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger had 13 points, five assists and four steals. The Redbirds ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Utah State used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 55-41 with 13:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.