NC State cruises by Memphis 31-7 in Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ Bailey threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and scored another on the ground as NC State took down Memphis 31-7 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

The Wolfpack concluded their season at 8-5 (4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) and won a bowl game for the first time since the 2017 Sun Bowl.

Jayden “Duke” Scott racked up 108 rushing yards to pace the NC State offense. Wesley Grimes led with 48 receiving yards and a score on three catches and six targets.

NC State struck first on their opening drive as Bailey scampered for a 14-yard rush. The Wolfpack scored on all but two of their first-half drives to take a 31-7 lead into halftime.

Grimes hauled in a 31-yard touchdown, Teddy Hoffman took his only catch for a 40-yard score, and Will Wilson tacked on a 1-yard rushing touchdown before time expired in the first half.

The Tigers (8-5, 4-4 American Conference) got on the board with Jamari Hawkins’ 28-yard reception. Hawkins had four catches for 32 yards.

NC State is 18-18-1 in bowl games and made its sixth straight appearance. Memphis is 9-9 in bowl games, winning four straight from 2020-2024. The Tigers are one of seven FBS programs with an active streak of 12 or more straight bowl invitations.

