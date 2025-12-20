Skip to main content
Hamilton scores 24, Georgia State downs Appalachian State 70-63

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jelani Hamilton’s 24 points helped Georgia State defeat Appalachian State 70-63 on Saturday.

Hamilton also had five rebounds for the Panthers (3-10, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Trey Scott III scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Micah Tucker shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Alonzo Dodd finished with 19 points for the Mountaineers (8-6, 1-1). Appalachian State also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Luke Wilson. Kasen Jennings also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

