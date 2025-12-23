Georgetown beats Coppin State 97-67 as Hoyas coach Ed Cooley sits out due to one-game suspension

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julius Halaifonua scored 20 points, and Georgetown beat Coppin State 97-67 on Monday night as the Hoyas were without coach Ed Cooley due to his one-game suspension.

Cooley was suspended on Sunday for one game after throwing a water bottle into the stands at the end on an 80-77 loss to Xavier on Saturday night. At the final buzzer, Cooley grabbed a water bottle, wheeled around and flung it toward spectators that had appeared to hit a child, who was seated on an adult’s lap.

Halaifonua added eight rebounds for the Hoyas (9-4). Isaiah Abraham scored 17 points and added three steals. KJ Lewis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Khali Horton led the way for the Eagles (2-14) with 18 points and two steals. Coppin State also got 13 points and three blocks from Jamari Piercy. Tyler Koenig had 10 points. The loss was the Eagles’ seventh straight.

Abraham scored 14 points to help the Hoyas build a 53-25 halftime lead. Georgetown extended its lead to 79-49, fueled by an 8-0 run.

