Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams hits 8 3s, scores 26, Dioubate adds 20 points to help Kentucky beat Bellarmine 99-85

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore Kam Williams hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, both career highs, and Mouhamed Dioubate scored 20 on 9-of-11 shooting, and Kentucky beat Bellarmine 99-85 on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 Williams, a Tulane transfer, made 8 of 10 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Denzel Aberdeen scored 14 points for Kentucky (9-4) and Jasper Johnson had 11 points and seven assists. Otega Oweh added 10 point, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and two steals.

The Wildcats shot 59% (33 of 56) overall and made a season-high 16 3-pointers on 30 attempts (53%, also a season high).

Jack Karasinski led Bellarmine (5-7) with 24 points. Karasinski made 6 of 9 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Brian Waddell and reserve Michael Wilson Jr. scored 16 points apiece, Kenyon Goodin added 11 points and Donovan Hunter 10.

Johnson hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer that gave Kentucky the lead for good midway through the first half and made another 3 that made it 46-38 at halftime. Williams scored 15 second-half points, which included three 3s in a 65-second span that pushed the lead into double figures for good with 10:51 left in the game.

Dioubate and Bellarmine’s Darrius Bolden were called for double technical fouls following a verbal exchange with about three minutes left.

Williams is the first Wildcat to make eight 3-pointers since Immanuel Quickley did it in a 69-60 victory over Texas A&M on Feb. 25, 2020.

Up next

Bellarmine visits West Georgia on New Year’s Day in an ASUN Conference opener.

Kentucky opens SEC play Jan. 3 at No. 14 Alabama.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.