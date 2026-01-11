Skip to main content
Amar Augillard scores 28 to lead Milwaukee past IU Indianapolis 95-83

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amar Augillard scored 28 points as Milwaukee beat IU Indianapolis 95-83 on Sunday.

Augillard added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-10, 4-3 Horizon League). Josh Dixon scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Aaron Franklin posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyler D’Augustino had 24 points to lead the Jaguars (4-15, 0-8), who have lost six in a row. Maguire Mitchell added 19 points and six rebounds. Micah Davis finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

