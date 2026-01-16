Johnson’s 29 lead Sacramento State over Northern Arizona 83-69

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson had 29 points in Sacramento State’s 83-69 victory against Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Johnson added six rebounds and six steals for the Hornets (5-11, 1-3 Big Sky Conference). Jayden Teat scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Mark Lavrenov shot 2 of 3 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points. The victory broke a seven-game slide for the Hornets.

Traivar Jackson finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Lumberjacks (6-12, 0-5). Karl Markus Poom added 14 points for Northern Arizona. Brennan Peterson also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press