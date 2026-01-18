Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Staveskie scores 23, Incarnate Word knocks off Northwestern State 76-74

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 76-74 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Staveskie also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (9-9, 4-5 Southland Conference). Love Bettis scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 8, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Jordan Pyke had 12 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Izzy Miles led the Demons (6-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Willie Williams added 18 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern State. Micah Thomas also had 17 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.