Fruster’s 16 lead Eastern Illinois over D-III Blackburn 105-49

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster and Andre Washington scored 16 points apiece to help Eastern Illinois defeat Division-III Blackburn 105-49 on Sunday.

Fruster grabbed five rebounds and Washington made 7 of 9 from the field and added three steals. Preston Turner shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points for the Panthers (8-11, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Kamerin Carter led the Beavers in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Blackburn also got 11 points and two steals from Evan Jordan. Jaylen Jeter had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press