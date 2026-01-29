Cox and Colgate defeat Holy Cross 79-74

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox scored 16 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 27 seconds remaining as Colgate took down Holy Cross 79-74 on Wednesday.

Cox added eight assists for the Raiders (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League). Josh Ahayere scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Andrew Alekseyenko went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Crusaders (8-14, 3-6) were led by Tyler Boston, who posted 20 points and five assists. DeAndre Williams added 13 points and six rebounds, and Gabe Warren finished with 13 points.

Alekseyenko put up nine points in the first half for Colgate, who led 35-33 at the break. Ahayere scored a team-high 12 points for Colgate in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press