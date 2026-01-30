Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UNC Asheville secures 69-50 win over Gardner-Webb

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DJ Patrick and Justin Wright each had 16 points in UNC Asheville’s 69-50 win against Gardner-Webb on Thursday.

Patrick had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-12, 4-4 Big South Conference). Wright went 5 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added six assists and three steals. Kameron Taylor had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-20, 1-7) were led by Spence Sims, who posted 13 points and eight rebounds. Colin Hawkins added eight points for Gardner-Webb. D.J. Jefferson also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.