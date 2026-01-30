UNC Asheville secures 69-50 win over Gardner-Webb

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DJ Patrick and Justin Wright each had 16 points in UNC Asheville’s 69-50 win against Gardner-Webb on Thursday.

Patrick had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-12, 4-4 Big South Conference). Wright went 5 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added six assists and three steals. Kameron Taylor had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-20, 1-7) were led by Spence Sims, who posted 13 points and eight rebounds. Colin Hawkins added eight points for Gardner-Webb. D.J. Jefferson also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press